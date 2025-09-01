Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) versus LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Financial Comparison

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 0.68% 0.14% 0.11% LEG Immobilien 50.86% 7.36% 2.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Omaha and LEG Immobilien”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $108.28 million 3.88 -$1.29 million $0.03 445.07 LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion 4.49 $71.42 million $7.64 11.18

LEG Immobilien has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. LEG Immobilien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Omaha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boston Omaha and LEG Immobilien, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50 LEG Immobilien 0 1 0 0 2.00

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.79%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than LEG Immobilien.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About LEG Immobilien

(Get Free Report)

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.