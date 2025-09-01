BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 829 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $48,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $207.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.98 and a 1-year high of $228.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.