BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 46,513 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,513 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Labcorp were worth $50,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Labcorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $1,059,352.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,209.08. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,192. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $278.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.21.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

