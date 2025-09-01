BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 1,250,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares $SOXS

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 277.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 2.97% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $49,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 247,267 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 192,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

SOXS opened at $7.14 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

