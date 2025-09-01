BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 172.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $36,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.