BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 36,643 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,643 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.26% of Snap-On worth $45,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-On by 150.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total transaction of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,916 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE SNA opened at $325.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.61. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $268.90 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.65%.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

