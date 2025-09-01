Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.1333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLNK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Blink Charging Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 58.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $1.18 on Monday. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 203.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

