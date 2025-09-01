BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF $LCTU Holdings Lifted by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.6%

LCTU opened at $70.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.