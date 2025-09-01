Bhagwan Marine Ltd (ASX:BWN) Announces $0.01 Final Dividend

Bhagwan Marine Ltd (ASX:BWN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 92.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Bhagwan Marine Limited owns and operates marine vessel for oil and gas, subsea, port, civil construction, renewables, and defense industries in Australia. It offers vessels and services to support exploration, development, and production activities to offshore oil and gas industry; harbor towage, survey support, geotechnical support, and infrastructure maintenance services; construction of bridges, ports, jetties, and other marine infrastructure; anchor handling tug supply vessels; and geophysical, surveying, and civil engineering services.

