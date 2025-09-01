Betterment LLC Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $180.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
