Betterment LLC Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $180.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.