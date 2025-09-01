Betterment LLC Sells 918 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Betterment LLC cut its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $36,041,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 144,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,787,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $156.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $164.72.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

