Betterment LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Betterment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB opened at $48.84 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.