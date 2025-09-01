Betterment LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 88,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DEHP opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.