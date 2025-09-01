Betterment LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IWB opened at $354.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $357.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

