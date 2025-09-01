Betterment LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Betterment LLC raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.1295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

