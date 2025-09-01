Betterment LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 236,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 924,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after buying an additional 45,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

