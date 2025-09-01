Betterment LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Betterment LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,743,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 235,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 211,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $116.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $119.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.