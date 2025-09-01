Betterment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,912 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $157.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

