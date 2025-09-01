Betterment LLC Cuts Stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

Betterment LLC decreased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EYLD. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,168.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 20.9%

Shares of EYLD stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

