Betterment LLC Buys 37,209 Shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP

Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,209 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,250,000.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGP stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.