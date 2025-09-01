Betterment LLC Buys 28,328 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF $RLY

Betterment LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 245.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.