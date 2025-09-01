Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 213,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 273,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,704.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,778,000 after acquiring an additional 326,745 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

BKLC stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.22. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

