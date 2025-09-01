Betterment LLC Acquires 578 Shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF $DFSB

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 58,888 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,387,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,040,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,582,000.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $52.64 on Monday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.