Betterment LLC Acquires 3,205 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $39.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $436.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

