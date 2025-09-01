Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $8,019,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,363,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,888 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Robert L. Harris II bought 44,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 174,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,650.13. This trade represents a 34.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman bought 224,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 711,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,015.18. This represents a 46.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,139,007 shares of company stock worth $2,539,986. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Shares of HPP opened at $2.80 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

