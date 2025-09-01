Baxter International Inc. $BAX Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Baxter International Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Baxter International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -226.67%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.