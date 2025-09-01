Bapcor Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:BAP)

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 148.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Bapcor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes vehicle parts, accessories, automotive equipment, and services and solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Bapcor Trade, Bapcor Specialist Wholesale, Bapcor Retail, and Bapcor NZ. The Bapcor Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops for the service and repair of passenger and commercial vehicles; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment, including the servicing of the equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

