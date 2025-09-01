Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a 55.4% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002056.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.84.
Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
