Ball (NYSE:BALL) Chairman Sells $175,270.00 in Stock

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ball Trading Up 1.0%

Ball stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays dropped their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ball by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Ball by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

