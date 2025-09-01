Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 188,930 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,930 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 61.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 228,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,855 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,085,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,074 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 24.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,833,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,024,000 after acquiring an additional 363,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock worth $724,163,153 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $136.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $141.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

