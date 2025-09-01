Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $39.26 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,780 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $162.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The company has a market capitalization of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.