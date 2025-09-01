Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $35.53 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,918 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Manhattan Associates worth $35,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $215.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.65. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

