Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,734 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 490,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 326,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,448,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,329,000 after buying an additional 1,080,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.