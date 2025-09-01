Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 333.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $29,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.25.

Gartner stock opened at $251.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

