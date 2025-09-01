B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 4,725 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Teradyne by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,281,258. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $118.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

