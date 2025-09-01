B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 198 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $145.52 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

