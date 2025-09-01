B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Moderna were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Moderna by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $79.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.33) earnings per share. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

