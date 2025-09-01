B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Invests $275,000 in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LX

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in LexinFintech by 10.5% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in LexinFintech by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LexinFintech by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at $103,000.

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $500.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million.

LexinFintech announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 440.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

