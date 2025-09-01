B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $398,000 Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its stake in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 69.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Jabil by 505.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 178,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Jabil by 104.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $204.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.35 and its 200-day moving average is $175.97. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.67 and a 1-year high of $232.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 13,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $2,996,813.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,275,811.56. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,847 shares of company stock valued at $63,199,847. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

