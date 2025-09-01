B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $356,000 Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.P. Carey stock opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.82. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $67.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

