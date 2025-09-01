B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 9,849 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Toast were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after buying an additional 3,490,686 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after buying an additional 1,082,958 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,755,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,922,000 after buying an additional 160,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 14,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,474,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,587,000 after buying an additional 5,436,317 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 9,712 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $418,975.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 534,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,043,964.38. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,682.96. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

