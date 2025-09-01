B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. $FOXF

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 76.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 142.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 80.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.2%

Fox Factory stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 17.50%.The firm had revenue of $374.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

