AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT Stake Lifted by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvePoint by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 99,725 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in AvePoint by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $16.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.13 and a beta of 1.40. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $541,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,155,443 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,703.21. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,835,400. Company insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

