AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.43.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.87 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

