Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Acquired by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Up 9.1%

ADSK opened at $314.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.67 and a 52 week high of $326.62.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,725. This represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.22.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

