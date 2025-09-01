AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of AtriCure worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after buying an additional 61,166 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 26.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,365,000 after acquiring an additional 246,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter worth about $30,666,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 747,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 702,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $136.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.390–0.340 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $91,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,077.76. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,838. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,952 shares of company stock worth $546,733 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $54.00 price objective on AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

