AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Holdings Lowered by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $79.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $247.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

