Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 4,677 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VEU stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

