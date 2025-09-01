Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 181.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 339,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 253,336 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $57.88 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

