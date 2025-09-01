Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October $UOCT

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UOCT. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $37.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

